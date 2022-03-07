Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 153.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,258,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $184.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.16.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

