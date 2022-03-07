Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 312.7% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Garmin by 146.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRMN opened at $110.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

