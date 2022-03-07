Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Gobi Capital LLC raised its stake in Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,660,000 after acquiring an additional 935,916 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,364.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 834,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 47.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,759,000 after purchasing an additional 699,993 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,529,000 after purchasing an additional 478,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth about $58,283,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $118.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.25. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

