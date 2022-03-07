Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 417.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Dropbox by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dropbox by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,858 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Dropbox by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,238 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $264,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,670. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

