EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 643.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,966,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,114,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $198.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $578.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.01 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.70.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,125 shares of company stock worth $43,579,057 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

