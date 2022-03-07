Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,510 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 38,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 187,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.2% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RCI opened at $53.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $54.18. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 64.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on RCI. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

