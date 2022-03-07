FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS opened at $413.05 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $303.14 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $427.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

