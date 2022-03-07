Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 458 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $85.10 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $91.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

