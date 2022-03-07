QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Receives $54.51 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.51.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of QGEN opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in QIAGEN by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in QIAGEN by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in QIAGEN by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

