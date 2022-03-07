Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives $16.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.27.

RKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 50.47% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.