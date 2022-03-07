Navcoin Price Reaches $0.13 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.28 million and $132,643.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001405 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002815 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012997 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009218 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,985,795 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

