Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $659,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 87,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KOMP stock opened at $48.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $71.50.

