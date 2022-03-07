Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Reduced by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.08.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $202.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.91. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.02 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

