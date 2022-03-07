Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $210,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 647,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $20,854,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 39.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $281.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.71. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.75 and a 52-week high of $282.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

