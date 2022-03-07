UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,795 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $34,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of U. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Unity Software by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $307,805,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,210 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 801.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.45.

U stock opened at $89.01 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.72 and its 200 day moving average is $134.19.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $772,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,624 shares of company stock worth $48,429,576 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

