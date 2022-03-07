UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,670 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $37,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 42.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at $1,250,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 94,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.36.

OC opened at $86.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.55. Owens Corning has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

