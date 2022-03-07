UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 905,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,213 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $38,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $34.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

