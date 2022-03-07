Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,821 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

BUD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($76.40) to €70.00 ($78.65) in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($82.02) to €78.00 ($87.64) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €75.00 ($84.27) to €82.00 ($92.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $55.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

