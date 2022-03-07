Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,412 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTS. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Fortis by 20.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,125 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Fortis by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,041,000 after purchasing an additional 622,957 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fortis by 12.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,511,000 after purchasing an additional 571,981 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 14.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,403,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,132,000 after purchasing an additional 560,532 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 1.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,715,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,716,000 after purchasing an additional 64,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of FTS opened at $47.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $48.39.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

About Fortis (Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.