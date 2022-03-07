Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $389,000 Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,530 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 158,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael T. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets stock opened at $70.11 on Monday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $70.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

