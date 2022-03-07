Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Trimble by 55.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 47.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $66.48 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.32 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

