Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 42.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,542,000 after purchasing an additional 210,489 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 230.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 240,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,157,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coherent by 102.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,426,000 after buying an additional 146,138 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in Coherent by 643.4% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 136,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after buying an additional 117,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Coherent by 69.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 265,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after buying an additional 108,400 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $258.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.17. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.82 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

