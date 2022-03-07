Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 327,457 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 327,457 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Coherent were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 53.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 22.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 8.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of COHR stock opened at $258.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -80.49 and a beta of 1.38. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $221.82 and a one year high of $270.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

About Coherent (Get Rating)

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.