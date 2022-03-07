8,319 Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $535,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
