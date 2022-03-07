Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,878 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $899,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,944,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.44.

SLAB stock opened at $140.53 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.15 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The firm had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

