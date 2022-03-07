UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 31,792 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 416,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,792 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $40,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 2.7% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $22.47 on Monday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $66.00.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Lightspeed POS’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

