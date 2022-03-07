Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Down 36.5% in February

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the January 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

STG opened at $5.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55. Sunlands Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $80.08 million, a P/E ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sunlands Technology Group worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

