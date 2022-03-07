Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $54.02 on Monday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 284.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 19.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Hexcel by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

