DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

CoStar Group stock opened at $57.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 77.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

