Kellogg (NYSE:K) Position Lowered by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,880 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Kellogg by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after buying an additional 631,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kellogg by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,172,000 after buying an additional 333,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $965,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,177 shares of company stock valued at $12,187,398. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $64.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.72. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $57.69 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

