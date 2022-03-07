Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 42,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

Shares of RYAN opened at $40.48 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ryan Specialty Group Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

