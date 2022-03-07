Comerica Bank Sells 2,251 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Littelfuse by 18.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in Littelfuse by 17.6% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at $676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $245.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.59 and a 52-week high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.60.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

