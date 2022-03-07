Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

NYSE:EXP opened at $134.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.84. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.47 and a 1-year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.46.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.