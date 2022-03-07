Comerica Bank Sells 3,874 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $176.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Citigroup lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.81.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

