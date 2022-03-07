Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after purchasing an additional 774,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,361,000 after buying an additional 490,211 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,333,000 after buying an additional 250,932 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,725,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,087,000 after acquiring an additional 104,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,129,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

BR stock opened at $147.44 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.58 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.72.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

