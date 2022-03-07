Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 20,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $147.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.58 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

