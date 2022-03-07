Comerica Bank Sells 182 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in onsemi were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON stock opened at $58.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. onsemi has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

