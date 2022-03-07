Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Purchases $11,260.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) COO Michael Greenhalgh bought 2,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $11,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Greenhalgh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,010 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $29,888.70.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,088 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $17,070.72.

On Monday, January 3rd, Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,100 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $17,237.00.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $6.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $163.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRHC shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $2,274,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 369.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 110,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 168,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

