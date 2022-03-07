Comerica Bank Sells 182 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in onsemi were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in onsemi by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in onsemi by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi stock opened at $58.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95. onsemi has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

