Comerica Bank Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,304 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Capri by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Capri by 93.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after buying an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,615,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPRI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.05.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $54.54 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average is $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.47.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

