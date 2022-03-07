Comerica Bank Sells 14,304 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,304 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 838.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global cut shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.05.

CPRI stock opened at $54.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.55. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.47.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

