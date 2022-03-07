Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Position Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,771 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after acquiring an additional 257,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after buying an additional 411,970 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,706,343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $196,195,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $106.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

