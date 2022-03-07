American International Group Inc. Has $2.99 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,447,000 after acquiring an additional 604,890 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 405,374 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,406,000 after purchasing an additional 173,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $7,464,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $65.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day moving average of $64.20. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

