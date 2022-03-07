Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,657 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after purchasing an additional 46,315 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 872,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,683,000 after purchasing an additional 70,514 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after purchasing an additional 168,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $151.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.21. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.01 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on WSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.