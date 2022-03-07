Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Position Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 209.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $150.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.56. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

