Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Position Reduced by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,464 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Elastic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Elastic by 14.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 3.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Elastic by 42.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 38,802 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $79.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $189.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.44.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

