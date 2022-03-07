Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Short Interest Up 30.9% in February

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,060,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the January 31st total of 10,740,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

NUVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 76.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 23.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). On average, analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvation Bio (Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.