Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 115.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 97,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $42.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.15. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $759.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

CTBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.