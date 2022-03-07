Insider Selling: Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) President Sells $291,529.14 in Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $291,529.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.77.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 12,413,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,015,000 after purchasing an additional 594,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,390,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,844,000 after buying an additional 482,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,996,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,515 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 4,857,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,020,000 after buying an additional 1,203,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,740,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,607,000 after purchasing an additional 487,887 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

About Cushman & Wakefield (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.