Insider Selling: Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) President Sells $291,529.14 in Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $291,529.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of CWK stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.77.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on CWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.
About Cushman & Wakefield (Get Rating)
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
