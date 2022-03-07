American International Group Inc. Acquires 91 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHKP. StockNews.com upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

CHKP stock opened at $145.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.52. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.